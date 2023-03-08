By Adrian Portugal POLA, Philippines (Reuters) – Resorts in a Philippine province known for world-class beaches and dive spots are reeling from the impact of an oil spill just off the coastline, as tourists cancel reservations during what is supposed to be peak season.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Czech cyber watchdog warns against using TikTok - March 8, 2023
- Oil spill hits tourism in Philippine province - March 8, 2023
- EU court annuls sanctions against mother of Putin ally - March 8, 2023