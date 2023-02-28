By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong U.S. manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BAE Systems Australia unveils first homegrown military drone - February 27, 2023
- Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories - February 27, 2023
- China income, spending per capita grow over 2022 -National Bureau of Statistics - February 27, 2023