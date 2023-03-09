By Emily Chow SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive U.S. interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption.
