By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oil steadies as U.S. crude draw offset by Russian supplies, stronger dollar - March 29, 2023
- BTC Bulls Eye $30,000 as US Lawmakers Target the SEC Chair - March 29, 2023
- National Australia Bank lowers peak rate call for Australia to 3.85%, from 4.1% - March 29, 2023