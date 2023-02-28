By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong U.S. manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Market mood downbeat ahead of raft of data - February 28, 2023
- Germany home prices to sink nearly 6% this year – Reuters Poll - February 28, 2023
- Incoming BOJ deputy head brushes aside near-term tweak to easy policy - February 28, 2023