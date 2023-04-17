By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by OPEC+’s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.
