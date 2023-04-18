By Arathy Somasekhar (Reuters) – Oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2% in the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.
