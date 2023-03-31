By Sudarshan Varadhan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world’s second largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply.
