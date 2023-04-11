By Brad Brooks (Reuters) – An Oklahoma school board is set to vote on Tuesday on whether the state will allow the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the U.S. – a decision that promises to ignite a legal battle testing the concept of separation of
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan labour confederation Rengo seeks wage hikes beyond 2023 - April 11, 2023
- Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises - April 11, 2023