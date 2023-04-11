By Brad Brooks (Reuters) – An Oklahoma school board is set to vote on Tuesday on whether the state will allow the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the U.S. – a decision that promises to ignite a legal battle testing the concept of separation of
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Germany expels Chad’s ambassador in tit-for-tat move - April 11, 2023
- France considering antitrust action against Apple – Axios - April 11, 2023
- JetBlue launches flights to Amsterdam as demand for transatlantic travel rise - April 11, 2023