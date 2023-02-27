By Brendan O’Brien CHICAGO (Reuters) – A string of tornadoes roared through Oklahoma and Kansas overnight, leaving a path of damaged structures and flipped-over vehicles, and causing a dozen or more injures and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. retailers’ ocean shipping price woes ending as new delays threaten - February 27, 2023
- Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament - February 27, 2023
- U.S. FTC seeks to block ICE’s $13 billion takeover of Black Knight – Politico - February 27, 2023