By Will Dunham WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ichthyosaurs were a successful group of marine reptiles that prospered during the age of dinosaurs, some reaching up to around 70 feet (21 meters) long – exceeded in size in the history of Earth’s oceans only by the largest of
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oldest fossils of remarkable marine reptiles found in Arctic - March 14, 2023
- Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes in 2023 - March 14, 2023
- Netherlands to give Ukraine minesweepers, drone radars – Defenceministry - March 14, 2023