LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – Criticism by some European governments of a plan to see a full return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sport is deplorable and cuts into the autonomy of sport, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Power Ahead - March 30, 2023
- Analysis-After extraordinary rally, bonds’ fate now with bank stability and inflation - March 30, 2023
- Olympics-Governments’ criticism of Russia return to sport is deplorable – IOC - March 30, 2023