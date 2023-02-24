By Friederike Heine BERLIN (Reuters) – As fighting raged on in Ukraine’s east and south, its allies around the world lit up landmark monuments, held vigils and prepared new sanctions in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volkswagen to build own US plant for Scout brand – Automobilwoche - February 24, 2023
- Ukrainian parliament passes transparency law after defence ministry scandal - February 24, 2023
- In Moscow one year on, a mixture of defiance and some sadness over Ukraine conflict - February 24, 2023