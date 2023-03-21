By Humphrey Malalo NAIROBI (Reuters) – A university student in Kenya was killed and six police officers injured in protests on Monday against President William Ruto’s government over high living costs, police said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Instant view: Canada annual inflation rate slows to 5.2% in February - March 21, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back From Resistance Barrier - March 21, 2023
- Canada’s annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb - March 21, 2023