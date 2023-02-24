LONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted economies and markets around the world, from energy and food prices to European banks, emerging market stocks and the Russian currency.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine - February 24, 2023
- One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled - February 24, 2023
- Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia’s invasion - February 24, 2023