By Kantaro Komiya and Satoshi Sugiyama TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico’s automotive production and exports rise in March - April 10, 2023
- Big Week Ahead For Commodities With FOMC, Inflation And U.S Jobs Data In Focus – What’s Next? - April 10, 2023
- Trade Of The Week: Another Volatile Week For Gold? - April 10, 2023