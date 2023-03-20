By Humphrey Malalo and Ayenat Mersie NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan police fired tear gas and arrested several senior opposition politicians as hundreds of people protested against President William Ruto, the high cost of living and claims of cheating in last year’s election.
