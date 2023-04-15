JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Thousands of Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world filled Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday to celebrate the Orthodox Holy Light ceremony, under a heavy Israeli police presence that has drawn anger from churches.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Orthodox Christians attend Holy Light in Jerusalem under police curbs - April 15, 2023
- Motorcycling-Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole - April 15, 2023
- Gang clash leaves at least 12 dead in Ecuador prison - April 15, 2023