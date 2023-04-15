JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Thousands of Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world filled Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday to celebrate the Orthodox Holy Light ceremony, under a heavy Israeli police presence that has drawn anger from churches.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Orthodox Christians await Holy Light in Jerusalem under heavy police restrictions - April 15, 2023
- Uganda arrests second minister over alleged iron sheet theft – police - April 15, 2023
- Bosnia Serb leader Dodik threatens to declare independence - April 15, 2023