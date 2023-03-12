By Padraic Halpin DUBLIN (Reuters) – Thousands of miles from the glitz of Sunday’s Oscars, the first Irish language film to earn a nomination is sparking renewed interest in a native tongue spoken by so few it is considered endangered by the United Nations cultural agency.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel stocks slip on SVB failure, government vows aid for tech firms - March 12, 2023
- Turkish defmin says he believes Black Sea grain deal will be extended - March 12, 2023
- Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage - March 12, 2023