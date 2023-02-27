By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said over two dozen Pakistanis were believed to be among 59 people who drowned when a boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast.
