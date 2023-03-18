(Reuters) – Pacific Western Bank, a unit of PacWest Bankcorp, said on Friday it had witnessed ‘elevated’ withdrawals following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but deposit movements had stabilized since Monday.
