By Ariba Shahid KARACHI, PAKISTAN (Reuters) – Pakistan’s central bank is widely expected to raise its key policy rate by 200 basis points in an off-cycle meeting on Thursday as it struggles to unlock critical funding from the IMF, a Reuters poll showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hacking attack prompts Russian regional broadcasters to issue air alert warnings - February 28, 2023
- Hoping to fetch mother to Poland, Ukrainian attempts Polish driving test - February 28, 2023
- Dollar set for first monthly gain since September on higher U.S. rate expectations - February 28, 2023