By Mubasher Bukhari and Asif Shahzad LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Scores of supporters of Imran Khan barricaded his home on Friday to protect him as the former Pakistani prime minister waited to hear a ruling on whether security forces could launch an operation to arrest him
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaches Towards Resistance - March 17, 2023
- German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations - March 17, 2023
- Dollar eases after bank lifelines restore risk appetite - March 17, 2023