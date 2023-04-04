ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that assembly elections in two provinces should go ahead by May 15 after it ruled that an election commission delay of the votes was illegal, three TV news channels and a lawyer said.
