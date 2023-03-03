By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Cash-strapped Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd in coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.
