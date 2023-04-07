By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan plans to launch a new nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants, the national security committee said on Friday, in a potentially costly move for a country already facing full-blown economic and political crises.
