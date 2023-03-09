By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday his country was “very close” to signing a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a critical lifeline for taming a balance of payment crisis.
