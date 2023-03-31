By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s parliament has passed a new law to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court’s chief justice, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Friday, a move that comes amid a row between the higher judiciary and the government.
