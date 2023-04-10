ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the country’s economic turmoil and security situation were not conducive to the holding of provincial snap elections, as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pioneer Natural jumps on report of buyout talks with Exxon - April 10, 2023
- No separate trial for former JPMorgan executive in Epstein case - April 10, 2023
- Pakistan’s finance minister opposes snap polls mandated by top court - April 10, 2023