By Ariba Shahid KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd on Thursday announced a 15-day extension to its longest plant shutdown this fiscal year, citing the country’s economic crisis, restrictions on opening letters of credit for imports, and halting foreign payments.
