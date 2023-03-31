By Ariba Shahid KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd on Friday announced a 15-day extension to the longest plant shutdown to date, citing the country’s current economic crisis, restrictions on opening letters of credit for imports, and halting foreign payments.
