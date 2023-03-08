By Ariba Shahid KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd has announced the longest plant shutdown to date in the current economic crisis amongst the country’s automakers, which are struggling to obtain raw materials due to import difficulties.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Bounce Around - March 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Test the 200-Day EMA - March 8, 2023
- US proposes stronger standards on coal plant wastewater - March 8, 2023