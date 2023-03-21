ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s parliament is to meet in a special joint session on Wednesday to “take important decisions” to enforce the state’s authority, media reported, in the midst of a crisis over anti-government defiance by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German exporters’ dip in China trade dampens post-lockdown hopes - March 21, 2023
- Pakistan’s parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan - March 21, 2023
- One killed, six injured in Kenya protests, police say - March 21, 2023