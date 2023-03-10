By Valentine Hilaire (Reuters) – Panama’s trade minister said Friday he trusts the remaining Panamanian authorities will approve the text of a deal reached with Canada’s First Quantum Minerals to regulate their operations in a major copper mine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Panama minister trusts contract with First Quantum will get green light - March 10, 2023
- Trump probe follows criticism of Manhattan prosecutor for not acting sooner - March 10, 2023
- Banking regulators shutter SVB, collapse unnerves investors - March 10, 2023