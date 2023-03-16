PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s risk of contagion from banking woes in the United States and Europe is “very limited”, an official with banking regulator SBP said on Thursday, adding that local lenders have no exposure from interbank deposits or other investments.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Panama sees limited risk from US, European bank problems - March 16, 2023
- Market Participants Laser-focused on Next Week’s FOMC Meeting - March 16, 2023
- Credit Suisse lifeline, First Republic rescue: What you need to know - March 16, 2023