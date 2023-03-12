LONDON (Reuters) – The return of the British Museum’s Parthenon Marbles to Greece is possible even if the two sides cannot come to an agreement over who owns the sculptures, a campaign group working to resolve the long-standing dispute said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Parthenon Marbles return possible without ownership accord, campaigners say - March 11, 2023
- Mauritania says three fugitives killed after prison break - March 11, 2023
- China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US - March 11, 2023