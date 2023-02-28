LAGOS (Reuters) – Provisional results from Nigeria’s disputed presidential election over the weekend showed Bola Tinubu from the ruling party in the lead, a Reuters tally of votes in 25 of the country’s 36 states showed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict - February 28, 2023
- Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months-source - February 28, 2023
- Russian flights are turning back from St. Petersburg – Flight Radar website - February 28, 2023