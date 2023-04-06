By Silvia Aloisi PARIS (Reuters) – France braced for a new round of nationwide protests and strikes on Thursday after a meeting between the prime minister and labour unions failed to break a political stalemate over a deeply unpopular pension bill making people work for longer.
