SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday and explained about recent media reports on the leak of confidential U.S. documents, South Korea’s defence ministry said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pentagon chief vows to cooperate with South Korea following US intel leak report - April 10, 2023
- FACTBOX-Visits to Ireland by U.S. presidents - April 10, 2023
- Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears - April 10, 2023