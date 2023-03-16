WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a U.S. military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Plunges Below ¥160 - March 16, 2023
- Senegal rocked by more unrest as police clash with opposition protesters - March 16, 2023
- Analysis-Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China - March 16, 2023