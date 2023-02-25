WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Republican congressman’s court battle to protect his cell phone records has prevented federal investigators from reviewing over 2,200 documents in their investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
