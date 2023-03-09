(Reuters) – Mining companies operating in Peru face “material risk” amid extended protests and blockades in the world’s No. 2 copper-producing nation, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, warning of possible lack of supplies and issues transporting ore to ports.
