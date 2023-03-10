By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – Retiring Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday his 2015 “Peter Pan” speech explaining the need for a positive attitude and belief to defeat deflation wasn’t his idea, but that he trusted its message.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy’s Leonardo set to benefit from higher defence spending - March 10, 2023
- China’s February credit grows faster than expected, supporting recovery - March 10, 2023
- EU to hold joint naval exercises amid growing maritime security threats - March 10, 2023