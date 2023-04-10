LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) – A number of masked people attacked police with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
