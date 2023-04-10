By Michael Erman and Ahmed Aboulenein (Reuters) -Over 300 biotech and pharmaceutical industry executives, including Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla, signed an open letter on Monday calling for reversal of a federal judge’s decision to suspend sales of the abortion pill mifepristone.
