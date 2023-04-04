SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Pfizer and Merck have slightly lowered the prices of their respective Paxlovid and molnupiravir COVID-19 treatments in China, local media reported on Tuesday citing pricing information published by the province of Jiangsu.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports - April 4, 2023
- Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA - April 4, 2023
- BoE might need to cut rates sooner than thought, Tenreyro says - April 4, 2023