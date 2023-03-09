By Maggie Fick PUURS, Belgium (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is ready to launch its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for both older adults and pregnant women in the United States and Europe later this year, executives said on Thursday.
