MANILA (Reuters) – Environment and disaster authorities in the Philippines rushed to contain an oil spill on Friday from a sunken fuel tanker that has reached coastal towns on a large central island, warning of dangers to marine ecosystems if more oil leaks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Sharp drop in equity premium may mark return of 60/40 portfolio - March 3, 2023
- AI stocks surge after C3.ai’s strong forecast - March 3, 2023
- Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker - March 3, 2023